Lawmakers return to Capitol after voting to raise taxes

Illinois lawmakers are back to work after a dramatic vote in the House Sunday to increase income taxes by 32 percent.

Attention turns to the Senate Monday as the budget measures the House endorsed move to that chamber for approval. The tax legislation increases the personal income tax rate from 3.75 percent to just under 5 percent. Corporations would pay 7 percent instead of 5.25 percent.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner already promised to veto it.

Also moving to the Senate is a $36 billion spending plan the House OK'd Sunday. It's about $1 billion less than the spending outline the Senate passed in May.

The House turns its attention to other matters such as a Senate plan to borrow billions of dollars to pay down overdue bills.