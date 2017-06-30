Pennsylvania firm buys New Hampshire firefighting gear maker

The New Hampshire-based company that's the oldest and largest maker of protective gear for firefighters is being sold to a Pennsylvania company.

Globe Manufacturing Co., the largest employer in Pittsfield, is being sold for $215 million to MSA Safety in an all-cash deal.

Rob Freese, Globe's vice president of marketing and sales, tells the Concord Monitor he expects few changes under the deal. The management team of Freese, his brother who oversees manufacturing and company President Don Welch will remain intact.

Globe also has a manufacturing facility in Oda, Oklahoma, and a footwear plant in Auburn, Maine.