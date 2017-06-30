Grain mostly higher, livestock higher

Grain futures were higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July advanced 30.75 cents at 5.11 a bushel; July corn rose 10.75 cents at 3.7050 bushel; July oats was up 24.50 cents at $2.90 a bushel; while July soybeans was gained 26.75 cents at $9.4225 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was off 1.10 cents at $1.1910 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .75 cent at $1.4792 a pound; while July lean hogs gained 1.15 cents at $.9062 a pound.