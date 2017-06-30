WASHINGTON – Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government's fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
|Total public debt subject to limit June 29
|$19,808,747
|Statutory debt limit
|$19,808,772
|Total public debt outstanding June 29
|$19,846,343
|Operating balance June 29
|$196,229
|Interest fiscal year 2017 thru May
|$197,850
|Interest same period pvs fiscal year
|$176,341
|Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru May
|-$432,853
|Deficit same period pvs fiscal year
|-$405,413
|Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru May
|$2,169,160
|Receipts same period pvs fiscal year
|$2,139,254
|Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru May
|$2,602,013
|Outlays same period pvs fiscal year
|$2,544,667
|Gold assets in May
|$11,041