Egypt raises fuel prices for second time in less than a year

Egypt has raised the prices of fuel by up to 55 percent, the second such increase since the local currency was floated seven months ago.

Thursday's move, announced on official news agency MENA, comes as part of broader economic reforms taken to meet demands by the International Monetary Fund for a $12 billion bailout loan.

Raising fuel prices is bound to boost already surging inflation and fan popular discontent over the austerity policies launched by President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.

The decision came into effect immediately, coinciding with the fourth anniversary of the June 30 mass protests that led to the army's toppling of Egypt's first democratically elected president, the Islamist Mohamed Morsi, after a divisive year in power.