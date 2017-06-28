The Latest: US seeks more security on international flights

The Latest on the announcement of new security measures for international flights (all times local):

4 p.m.

The Homeland Security Department is demanding that airlines around the world step up security measures for international flights bound for the United States.

If they don't, they could face the possibility of a total electronics ban for planes.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly announced the rollout of new security rules on Wednesday.

Compliance with the new rules could lead to removing a ban on laptops and other large electronics from passenger cabins on flights to the United States from 10 airports in the Middle East and Africa.

It could also stave off a much-discussed expansion of the ban to flights from Europe.

11 a.m.

The Homeland Security Department is set to announce new security for international flights bound to the United States.

Industry and U.S. officials briefed on the announcement said airports and airlines around the world will be required to implement the measures. If they don't, their passengers may be barred from carrying laptops and other large electronics in passenger cabins.

Such a laptop ban has been in place at 10 airports in the Middle East and Africa. The new policy could lead to those bans being lifted.

Neither official provided a timeline for compliance. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the changes publicly before the government announcement.

AP writer Matthew Lee contributed to this report.