The Latest: House Speaker not ruling out vote on mini-budget

The Latest on Connecticut's state budget developments (all times local):

4 p.m.

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM'-oh-wits) is not ruling out the possibility of passing a short-term bipartisan "mini-budget" before the fiscal year ends on Friday.

The Democrat issued a statement on Wednesday saying he's ready "to stay here all night to work together" toward passing a temporary plan, so long as Democrats and Republicans are committed to using as "a pathway toward adoption of a full biennium budget."

Aresimowicz's comments come after Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy sent a letter to the House Speaker and House Republican Leader Themis Klarides (THEHM'-his KLEHR'-ih-dehs), urging them to pass the three-month budget he unveiled Monday, saying it would be better than having him run the state using his limited executive authority.

Malloy said Tuesday he will not agree to any changes to his mini-budget.

1:15 p.m.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is making a last-ditch effort to persuade leaders of the Connecticut House of Representatives to pass the three-month mini budget he crafted before the fiscal year ends Friday.

In a letter sent Wednesday to Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM'-oh-wits) and House Republican Leader Themis Klarides (THEHM'-his KLEHR'-ih-dehs), the Democrat stressed it's not in the best interest of constituents or Connecticut's economy to operate state government without an approved budget.

Malloy says his mini budget will preserve funding for things like youth summer jobs and rental assistance programs.

While the top Democrat in the Senate says he supports voting on the mini budget, Aresimowicz said Tuesday his members do not want to vote on a temporary fix, saying it only "kicks the can down the road."