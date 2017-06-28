Grain mixed, livestock lower

Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery was 1.40 cents lower at $4.5160 a bushel; July corn was down 1.60 cents at $3.5740 a bushel; July oats was up 2.40 cents at $2.49 a bushel while July soybeans gained 1.40 cents to $9.1260 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle was .28 cent lower at $1.1933 a pound; August feeder cattle was down 1.48 cents at $1.4340 pound; July lean hogs gained .38 cent to $.8685 a pound.