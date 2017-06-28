Australia developer buying Maine ski mountain

An Australian company is buying the family-owned Saddleback Mountain ski area that's been shuttered for the last two winter seasons.

Majella Group and former owners Bill and Irene Berry made the announcement Wednesday, ending a long search for a buyer of the popular ski mountain.

The Berrys announced in July 2015 that the resort would not reopen without $3 million to replace the aging Rangeley Double Chairlift.

Since then, they've had little to say as rumors swirled about the resort's future.

Last fall, a coalition of local businesses and ski enthusiasts announced they're created the Saddleback Mountain Foundation with a goal of reopening the ski mountain. The foundation's acting executive director wished the new owners well.