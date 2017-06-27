Grain higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July gained 3.25 cents at 4.5325 a bushel; July corn rose .25 cent at 3.5925 bushel; July oats was off 3.25 cents at $2.4650 a bushel; while July soybeans was up 4.50 cents at $9.1125 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork were mixed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was down 1.87 cents at $1.1960 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 4.58 cents at $1.4487 a pound; while July lean hogs lost .55 cent at $.8647 a pound.