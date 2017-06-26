The Latest: Cladding maker stops some sales after fire

The Latest on Britain's response to the Grenfell Tower fire (all times local):

5:05 p.m.

Cladding maker Arconic says it is discontinuing global sales of one type of composite paneling for high-rise buildings in the wake of the devastating fire that killed 79 people at Grenfell Tower.

Arconic says in a statement Monday that Reynobond PE would no longer be sold for use in high-rise buildings. The company said that it believes "this is the right decision because of the inconsistency of building codes across the world and issues that have arisen in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy regarding code compliance of cladding systems in the context of buildings' overall designs."

The tower's cladding — panels widely used to insulate buildings and improve their appearance — may have been a factor in rapidly spreading the June 14 blaze.

Shares in Arconic fell as much as 11 percent and were down 4.4 percent at $24.41 in midday New York trading.

3:55 p.m.

Hospitals and school buildings across Britain will have their exterior cladding tested for flammability as part of an urgent nationwide push to increase fire safety.

The announcement came from Downing Street on Monday, as calls for testing continue to spread across Britain following the June 14 Grenfell Tower fire. The fire, which left 79 dead or missing presumed dead, spread rapidly through the London tower block, which has been blamed by experts on its flammable outside cladding.

Since the fire, cladding on 60 high-rise buildings nationwide has been tested for fire safety — and all have failed. Four towers in London's borough of Camden were evacuated this week after the discovery of numerous fire hazards.

Hospital and school testing will be led by the Department of Health and Department for Education.