Why Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Stock Skyrocketed (Again) Today

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) were up 34.7% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT Friday after the company received an acquisition offer.

More specifically -- and keeping in mind Synchronoss stock also popped 13% yesterday after the company staged an encouraging financial presentation to its lenders -- this morning Synchronoss confirmed that it received a "non-binding indication of interest" from private equity firm Siris Capital to acquire the company for $18 per share in cash.

That offer represents a nearly 48% premium to yesterday's close, and leaves shares up around 55% this week alone. At the same time, Synchronoss is still well off its 52-week high set late last year at just under $50 per share.

To be sure, Synchronoss has had a tough year, first pulling back from those lofty levels as investors initially frowned upon the announcement of its enormous acquisition of Intralinks Holdings (NYSE: IL). Shares crashed again in April, and continued to decline through May as Synchronoss' CEO and CFO left following the company's painful first-quarter performance.

Let it suffice to say, then, that this acquisition offer isn't exactly the premium for which longtime Synchronoss investors had hoped. And the offer could either go up from here or the deal could fall through -- the company has insisted it will "carefully review" Siris' interest and "pursue the course of action that it believes is in the best interests" of both itself and shareholders. It's no surprise to see Synchronoss stock trading within 8% of the proposed deal price today.

