Sonic, Forestar post gains; BlackBerry, Regeneron fall

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down $4.09 to $29.65

The home goods retailer posted earnings and revenue that missed analysts' forecasts.

Forestar Group Inc., up $1.15 to $17.65

The developer said a revised offer from D.R. Horton was superior to a deal it agreed to with Starwood Capital, which it now intends to terminate.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc., up $4.06 to $16.24

The technology company confirmed it had received an offer from Siris Capital Group to be acquired for $18 a share in cash.

Sonic Corp., up 51 cents to $28.01

The operator of a chain of quick-service restaurants reported earnings that were higher than analysts were expecting.

BlackBerry Ltd., down $1.35 to $9.71

The struggling smartphone maker reported revenue that didn't meet analysts' forecasts.

Synnex Corp., up $6.53 to $128.37

The maker of computer systems reported earnings and revenue that easily beat forecasts.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $9.20 to $517.33

A day after posting big gains, health-care companies fell more than the rest of the market.

Range Resources Corp., up 83 cents to $22.26

Energy companies did better than the rest of the market as prices for crude oil and natural gas turned higher.