Oil Prices Mark Longest Streak Of Weekly Losses Since 2015

By Myra P. Saefong Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Oil prices rose Friday, buoyed by ongoing high compliance among major oil producers with an output-cut agreement. But prices still fell for a fifth-straight week--the longest streak of weekly declines since 2015, as traders continued to fret over rising output from the U.S. August West Texas Intermediate crude added 27 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $43.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract lost about 4.4% for the week.

