Oil prices edge higher

Oil prices ticked higher on Friday, capping a tumultuous week for a market that continues to be plagued by a global glut.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.5% higher at $45.46 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading up 0.5% at $42.97 a barrel.

Signs that big producers are abiding by their deal to limit output and weather-related output challenges in the U.S. supported prices. The recent moves higher came after crude plunged into a bear market this week for the first time since last summer, as the oversupply is so far proving immune to the limits set by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its big-producer allies including Russia.

A monitoring committee made up of OPEC members and producers outside the group on Thursday said that compliance to the deal reached 106% in May, the highest since the deal was first clinched late last year.

In the U.S., production growth and crude inventories may show a decline next week as inclement weather in the Gulf of Mexico has shut a number of oil rigs and platforms, analysts say. According to JBS Energy, 300,000 barrels a day of production were shut in.

Any signs of deceleration in U.S. production would be a support for the market, which is still mired in surplus. But for now, many analysts remain pessimistic about oil's outlook.

"It is doubtful whether the end of the downward spiral--a barrel of Brent has plunged by 17% or around $9 over the past four weeks--has already been reached," said analysts at Commerzbank.

Later Friday, energy investors will be focused on the weekly U.S. rig count. If the count, which is a rough proxy for the activity in the industry, increases again, it would be the 23rd consecutive weekly climb, deepening concerns that U.S. output is offsetting the OPEC cuts.