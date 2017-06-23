The Latest: Tallest building west of Mississippi River open

5 p.m.

Continue Reading Below

The tallest building west of the Mississippi River has opened its doors in downtown Los Angeles.

A ribbon-cutting was held Friday for the Wilshire Grand Center. Including a decorative spire, it's 1,100 feet tall.

That's about 80 feet higher than the nearby U.S. Bank Tower, which held the title since 1989.

The $1.2 billion tower is 73 stories of restaurants, hotel, commercial and office space. It's part of a building boom in downtown L.A., where about 20 high-rises are in the works.

The tower also is the first modern high-rise in LA without a flat roof. For decades, the city required emergency helipads, but the builders got permission to use updated fire and escape systems instead.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The tower top is a huge sail-shaped crown that can provide LED light shows.