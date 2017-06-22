Qatar Airways Could Join Warren Buffett As 10% Stakeholders Of American Airlines

If Qatar Airways buys a 10% stake in American Airlines Group Inc. , like it told the air carrier that it plans to do, the company will be tied with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. as American's third-largest shareholder. Berkshire owned 49.3 million shares of American, or a 10.0% stake, as of the end of March. That's behind T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., which owned a 10.9% stake, and Primecap Management Co., which owned a 10.2% stake, according to FactSet. American Airlines' stock rallied $1.55, or 3.2%, in morning trade, meaning Buffett's stake could be worth $76.4 million more than it was Wednesday. American's stock has run up 24% over the past three months, while the NYSE Arca Airline Index has gained 7.0% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 3.7%.
