The Latest: Senate Republicans holding private meeting

The Latest on Senate Republicans' health care bill (all times local):

Continue Reading Below

10:20 a.m.

Senate Republicans are holding a private meeting to hear from leaders about their long-awaited plan for eliminating much of President Barack Obama's health law.

Lobbyists and congressional aides say the Senate bill would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and rescind tax increases that Obama imposed to help pay for his law's expansion of coverage.

Republicans plan to make their plan public later Thursday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell developed the bill behind closed doors. The measure represents his attempt to satisfy GOP moderates and conservatives who've complained about the measure.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

McConnell hopes to push the measure through the Senate next week. But it remains unclear whether he will have enough votes.

___

3:50 a.m.

Senate Republican leaders are ready to release their plan for rolling back much of President Barack Obama's health care law.

Congressional aides and lobbyists say it would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase tax increases Obama imposed to help expand coverage.

The Senate's Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, is unveiling the measure after weeks of closed-door meetings that angered Democrats and some Republicans.

It represents the Kentucky senator's attempt to quell criticism by party moderates and conservatives and win the support he needs in a vote he hopes to hold next week.

The measure would drop the House's waivers allowing states to let insurers boost premiums on some people with medical conditions.

The sources are describing the bill on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to make the disclosures.