How major US stock market indexes fared on Thursday

U.S. stock indexes held steady Thursday after the price of oil took at least a temporary break from its sharp slide.

Energy stocks fell again, but not by nearly as much as earlier in the week, after crude rose for the first time in four days. Big gains for health care stocks also helped to offset losses for financial companies and other areas of the market, leaving indexes close to flat.

On Thursday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index edged down by 1.11 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 2,434.50.

The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 12.74, or 0.1 percent, to 21,397.29.

The Nasdaq composite rose 2.73 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 6,236.69.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 5.28, or 0.4 percent, to 1,404.54.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 1.35 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Dow is up 13.01 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 84.93 points, or 1.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 2.19 points, or 0.2 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 195.67 points, or 8.7 percent.

The Dow is up 1,634.69 points, or 8.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 853.57 points, or 15.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 47.41 points, or 3.5 percent.