Clash at Canadian-owned mine in Suriname leaves 4 injured

A gold mine in Suriname that is majority-owned by a Canadian company says four people were injured when independent miners tried to occupy a portion of its concession in the South American company.

The Rosebel Gold Mine says about 100 independent miners occupied an area known as the Roma Pit for about four hours until they were dispersed by police and security guards who fired shots into the air.

A company statement says one independent miner was shot in the leg. It is not clear who fired the shot. The mine says three employees were injured by stones and broken glass and reported hearing gunshots as independent workers entered the area late Wednesday.

Majority owner IAMGOLD Corp. of Canada says the incident won't affect projected earnings.