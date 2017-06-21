Saudi King Salman ousts nephew as Crown Prince, installs son

Saudi Arabia's King Salman named his son as the country's new crown prince, the country's state news agency said Wednesday, a move that carries far-reaching implications for the monarchy and the biggest economy in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia's new crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, known by his initials MbS, is seen as the architect of Saudi Arabia's attempt to overhaul the kingdom's oil-dependent economy and carve out a more muscular foreign policy in a volatile region. The 31-year old will remain in charge of defense.

As part of the changes, Saudi Arabia's current crown prince, Mohammed bin Nayef, is stripped of all his positions, including that of the country's interior minister, the state news agency said.

The surprise shake-up coincides with a political crisis in the Persian Gulf region that pits Saudi Arabia and its allies against Qatar. Saudi Arabia is also entangled in a continuing conflict in neighboring Yemen.

