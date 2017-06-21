Nationstar To Move Call Center Operations Back To U.S. To Improve Service, Create Jobs

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. said Wednesday that it will move its customer service operations back to the U.S., which would create 500 new jobs. The move is an effort to improve the customer experience. "Our customers shared with us that speaking to U.S. based representatives would make their service experience better, so we prioritized that feedback and have invested in moving all of our call center operations back to the United States," said Chief Executive Jay Bray. The stock, which was still inactive in premarket trade, has lost 1.6% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 8.9%.
