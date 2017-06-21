Mexico says existing auto jobs safe after Ford announcement

A state official in western Mexico says more than 3,400 jobs at a Ford assembly plant are safe following the company's announcement that it will shift planned production of its Focus to China.

Continue Reading Below

Sonora State Economy Secretary Jorge Vidal says Ford will continue producing the Fusion and Lincoln MKZ at its plant in Hermosillo.

In January, Ford halted construction on a new plant in the central Mexico state of San Luis Potosi meant to build the Focus. That plant was to have employed 2,800.

Ford said then it would produce the Focus at its plant in Hermosillo. But on Tuesday, Ford announced the Focus will be produced in China and become its first car exported from China to the U.S. It said that will save the company another $500 million.