Insurer started by Trump adviser's brother seeks expansion

The health insurance company co-founded by the brother of President Donald Trump's son-in-law says it wants to return to New Jersey's health exchange marketplace and expand in four other states.

Oscar announced Wednesday that has applied to return to 14 of New Jersey's 21 counties in 2018 after not offering plans here in 2017.

The New York-based company was co-founded by Josh Kushner, the brother of Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner. Jared Kushner is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka.

Oscar also announced plans to seek regulatory approval to sell insurance with the Cleveland Clinic in northeast Ohio, and expand to Nashville, Tennessee, east Los Angeles County in California, and Austin and San Antonio, Texas.

The announcement comes as Republicans in Congress attempt to repeal and replace President Barack Obama's signature health law.