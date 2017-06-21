Ebay Launches Price Matching Program

Ebay Inc. said Wednesday that it has launched a price match guarantee on more than 50,000 items in the U.S. Merchandise found on Ebay Deals, which launched in 2011, is eligible. Shoppers don't have to be Ebay members to take advantage of the program. Ebay will match pricing from competitors including Amazon.com Inc. , Wal-Mart Stores Inc. , and Best Buy Co. Inc. . Eighty percent of merchandise sold on Ebay is new, the company said. Ebay shares are up 0.4% in Wednesday premarket trading, and up 41.4% for the past year. The S&P 500 index is up 16.7% for the last 12 months.
