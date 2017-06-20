Tesla Found 'not Guilty' In Fatal May 2016 Crash, Says NTSB

Tesla [s:TSLA] was found not at fault in the May 2016 fatal crash in which former Navy SEAL Joshua Brown collided with a truck while driving the Model S in autopilot mode, according to the National Transportation Safety Board, which issued a 538-page report on Monday. The cause of the crash hasn't been determined. The luxury electric-car maker has advised drivers to "maintain control and responsibility" for their vehicles even when the autopilot feature is enabled. The NTSB report found that Brown had kept his hands off the wheel "for the vast majority of the trip," despite repeated automated warnings in the vehicle to maintain control. Tesla remains in a heated race for advancing driver-less car technology. A Morgan Stanley note last week said the company must prepare for serious competition and capital investment in the space, including from Apple . TSLA shares are up about 2.6% at $379.30 in Tuesday's premarket trading. The stock closed down 0.4% Monday.

