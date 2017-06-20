Lennar beats Street 2Q forecasts

Lennar Corp. (LEN) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $213.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of 91 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $3.26 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.89 billion.

Lennar shares have increased 23 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen nearly 10 percent. The stock has risen 14 percent in the last 12 months.

