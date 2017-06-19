LSE Professor Silvana Tenreyro Named To Bank Of England's Policy Board

Silvana Tenreyro, a professor at the London School of Economics, has been named to the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, the central bank said Monday. Her three-year term will take effect on July 7. Tenreyro, who holds degrees from Harvard University and the Universidad Nacional de Tucuman in Argentina, will take the place of American economist Kristin Forbes, whose term ends on June 30. Tenreyro has "extensive and varied academic experience," including work on the monetary transmission mechanism, the dynamics of productivity, as well as housing and wage issues, the BOE said. That experience "will be invaluable to the Committee as it seeks to promote the good of the people of the United Kingdom through maintaining monetary stability," Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said in a statement.
