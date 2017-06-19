How major US stock market indexes fared on Monday

Apple and other big-name technology stocks got back to their winning ways Monday and helped drive U.S. indexes once again to record heights.

On Monday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 20.31 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,453.46.

The Dow Jones industrial average added 144.71 points, or 0.7 percent, to 21,528.99.

The Nasdaq composite jumped 87.25 points, or 1.4 percent, to 6,239.01.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 11.35 points, or 0.8 percent, to 1,418.08.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 214.63 points, or 9.6 percent.

The Dow is up 1,766.39 points, or 8.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 855.90 points, or 15.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 60.95 points, or 4.5 percent.