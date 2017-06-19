Fed's Dudley Says He's Not Paying Attention To Bond Market's Signals Of Concerns

New York Fed President William Dudley said Monday that the economy is in pretty good shape and he is not paying much attention to signals of concern from bond market, according to news reports. In a roundtable discussion in Plattsburgh, New York, Dudley said the economic outlook was "pretty good." He said he wasn't taking too much of a signal from low bond yields. U.S. yields are relatively high compared with Japan and Europe, he noted. The bond market is pricing in much fewer rate hikes over the next two years than the four moves the Fed has penciled in. Dudley said the Fed has to keep raising interest rates to avoid having to move so rapidly in the future that the tightening might cause a recession. The dollar and Treasury yields moved higher on the back on his comments.

