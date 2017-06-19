Dow, S&P 500 Records Powered By Best Daily Rise In Months For Tech Sector

The recently embattled technology sector on Monday was enjoying a reprieve, with the group on pace to book its best one-day gain since December. The S&P 500's information technology names were looking at a 1.4% rise, which would mark the best daily climb since March 1, according to FactSet data. The rally in the tech sector, which has been mostly retreating after many of its most prominent names, including Apple Inc., and Amazon.com Inc. , hit all-time highs, helped to drive the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average to an all-time trading highs. A popular way to track the technology sector, the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF , was up 1.3%, also on pace for its best daily gain since March 1. Gaines in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. , Micron Technology Inc. . and NVIDIA Corp. , led the ETF's charge higher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.1% and on pace for its best daily gain since April 24.

