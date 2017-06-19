Business Highlights

___

Amazon-Whole Foods tie-up could speed grocery transformation

NEW YORK (AP) — Grocers trying to compete with the threat of a combined Amazon and Whole Foods will have to make changes. They'll have to make their stores more appealing, leverage their locations to offer delivery and do a better job of collecting shopper data. They may also need to seek innovative partners of their own.

China propels rise of electric ultra-high-performance cars

BEIJING (AP) — A group of startup automakers, all with Chinese investment, are driving the electric vehicle industry's latest trend: ultra-high-performance cars that promise top speeds above 150 mph (240 kph). Fledgling brands including NIO, Detroit Electric and Qiantu Motor aim to compete with Europe, Detroit and Japan in performance and luxury.

Google promises YouTube crackdown on online extremism

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google is promising to be more vigilant about preventing terrorist propaganda and other extremist videos from appearing on its YouTube site amid intensifying criticism about the internet's role in mass violence. The crackdown will involve both computer programs and an expanded group of people dedicated to identifying videos promoting terrorism so they can be blocked from appearing on YouTube or quickly removed.

With tech giants back in charge, stocks hit records again

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes climbed again to record heights on Monday, led by technology companies. They followed the lead of European markets, which jumped after French election results raised expectations for more pro-business economic reforms.

Justices say law on offensive trademarks is unconstitutional

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday struck down part of a law that bans offensive trademarks in a ruling that is expected to help the Washington Redskins in their legal fight over the team name. The justices ruled that the 71-year-old trademark law barring disparaging terms infringes free speech rights. The ruling is a victory for the Asian-American rock band called the Slants, but the case was closely watched for the impact it would have on a separate dispute involving the Washington football team.

Supreme Court strikes down sex offender social media ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court struck down a North Carolina law that bars convicted sex offenders from Facebook, Twitter and other popular sites. The justices ruled unanimously Monday in favor of North Carolina resident Lester Packingham Jr. His Facebook boast about beating a traffic ticket led to his conviction for violating a 2008 law aimed at keeping sex offenders off internet sites children might use.

Reality vs fantasy: FTC to block FanDuel-DraftKings merger

BOSTON (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is seeking to block the merger of FanDuel and DraftKings, the two largest daily fantasy sports sites. The FTC says the combination of the two largest daily fantasy sports sites would create a company controlling more than 90 percent of the market. The CEOs of the onetime rival companies say they're disappointed by the decision and are weighing their options.

Tech CEOS visit White House to talk modernizing government

WASHINGTON (AP) — Technology CEOs are being urged by White House officials to pitch in on President Donald Trump's effort to modernize government. Trump senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner welcomed technology executives to the White House on Monday. They are discussing issues like technology infrastructure, cybersecurity and visas for foreign workers.

Macron kicks off Paris Air Show with airborne entrance

PARIS (AP) — The French president descended from the skies in a European military plane and Airbus and Boeing raced to impress with big plane orders as the Paris Air Show got underway Monday. French President Emmanuel Macron landed at the Bourget airfield in an Airbus A400-M military transport plane to launch the aviation showcase, where the latest passenger jets will vie for attention with an F-35 warplane, drones and other high-tech hardware.

And so it begins: Brexit talks to focus 1st on orderly exit

BRUSSELS (AP) — Talks on Britain leaving the European Union have begun with both sides saying they will focus first on an orderly withdrawal. That includes a deal for citizens living in each other's territory, border arrangements between Ireland and the U.K. and the amount that Britain will pay to get out of previous EU commitments. Both EU negotiator Michel Barnier and his British counterpart David Davis said Monday they were confident of progress but major challenges lay ahead.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 20.31 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,453.46 and surpassed its old record, set nearly a week ago, by half a percent. The Dow Jones industrial average added 144.71 points, or 0.7 percent, to 21,528.99, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 87.25, or 1.4 percent, to 6,239.01.

Benchmark U.S. crude fell 54 cents to settle at $44.43 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 46 cents to settle at $46.91 a barrel.

Natural gas sank 14 cents to $2.89 per 1,000 cubic feet, heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.41 per gallon and wholesale gasoline held relatively steady at $1.45 per gallon.