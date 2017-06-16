On Our Radar

U.S. Housing Starts Fall for Third Consecutive Month in May

By Sarah Chaney and Josh Mitchell Economic Indicators Dow Jones Newswires

In this Thursday, Dec. 6, 2012, photo a new home is constructed in Pepper Pike, Ohio. US home construction surges 12.1 percent in December to end best year since 2008. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (The Associated Press)

WASHINGTON--U.S. housing starts decreased for the third consecutive month in May, a sign home builders are struggling to meet buyer demand. 

Housing starts dropped 5.5% in May from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.092 million, the Commerce Department said Friday. This figure carries a margin of error of 11.9%. 

Residential building permits, an indication of how much construction is in the pipeline, fell 4.9% to an annual pace of 1.168 million last month, the agency said. 

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 3.4% increase for starts and a 0.8% rise for permits. 

Starts fell in May for single-family and multifamily construction. Permits last month were down 10.4% for buildings with multiple units and down 1.9% for single-family homes. 

Data on housing starts tend to be volatile from month to month and can be subject to sharp revisions. Looking past month-to-month fluctuations, starts in the first five months of the year were up 3.2%. Permits during this period increased 5.5%. 

Write to Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com and Josh Mitchell at joshua.mitchell@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires 

