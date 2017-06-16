Dow Closes At Record For 4th Week Of Gains, Nasdaq Slips For 2nd Week

The Dow industrials closed higher for a fourth straight week, setting a record close Friday while the Nasdaq closed lower for a second as tech shares sold off. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed down 13.74 points, or 0.2%, at 6,151.76, to end the week 0.9% lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 24.38 points, or 0.1%, at a record 21,384.28, as gains from Chevron Corp. and Exxon Mobil Corp. were hampered by large drops in shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and Nike Inc . The blue-chip average finished with a 0.5% gain on the week. The S&P 500 index finished up 0.69 points at 2,433.15, with consumer staples the worst performing sector and energy the strongest gainer. The S&P 500 finished less than 0.1% higher on the week.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.