U.S. Stocks Close Lower As Tech Selloff Resumes

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as both tech and energy names sold off a day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and the emergence of reports that President Donald Trump may be under special counsel investigation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 14.66 points, or less than 0.1%, at 21,359.90, with shares of Nike Inc. weighing heavily on the average following announced job cuts. The S&P 500 index declined 5.46 points, or 0.2%, to finish at 2,432.46, with the materials, energy and tech sectors leading the index lower. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 29.39 points, or 0.5%, to close at 6,165.50.
