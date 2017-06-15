Speeches By U.K. Financial Officials Canceled After Fire

A high-profile, annual dinner in London featuring top financial officials in Britain has been canceled Thursday. "In the light of the tragedy at Grenfell Tower we are cancelling tonight's Mansion House Dinner,"the City of London Corp. said on Twitter. Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney had been scheduled to deliver a speech on his outlook of the British economy. Treasury chief Philip Hammond was also set to speak, but pulled out of the event. At least 17 people have been confirmed dead after a massive fire engulfed an apartment tower in west London early Wednesday. The death toll is expected to continue to rise, according to the Metropolitan Police.
