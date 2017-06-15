Russia Probe Expands To Include Kushner's Business Dealings: Report

The business and financial dealings of Jared Kushner -- President Donald Trump's son-in-law and top adviser -- are now under investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, the Washington Post reported late Thursday. Mueller is leading the probe into Russian election meddling and possible collusion between Trump's campaign team and Russian officials. The Post said one subject of scrutiny is Kushner's meeting with Russian development banker Sergey Gorkov in December, when Kushner's family real estate business was seeking financing for a Manhattan office building. The Post said the finances of other Trump associates are also being looked into, including former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn, former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former foreign policy adviser Carter Page. On Wednesday, the Post reported that Mueller's probe had expanded to investigate whether Trump may have obstructed justice.
