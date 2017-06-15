Queen's Speech Delayed To Wednesday Amid U.K. Political Uncertainty

The Queen's Speech that had been planned for Monday has been delayed until Wednesday, according to Andrea Leadsom, leader for the U.K.'s House of Commons. She announced the delay in a tweet Thursday, confirming earlier reports that the event would be pushed back. That speech by the monarch is typically part of a state opening of parliament, marking the formal start of the legislative year as the government sets out its agenda. The delay comes as the U.K. grapples with political uncertainty after last week's inconclusive election cast doubt on Prime Minister Theresa May's ability to stay in office or govern effectively. A delay to the opening of parliament has been seen as a way to give May's Conservative Party more time to negotiate with a potential ally, the Democratic Unionist Party, after it had to backtrack over the weekend on a statement it had reached a deal with the Northern Irish party. Talks continue with the DUP, a Sky News report said.

