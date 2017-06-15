Marriott CEO urges Trump to improve ties with Cuba

Marriott International Inc Chief Executive Arne Sorenson on Thursday urged the Trump administration to improve relations with post-Castro Cuba and recognize tourism as a strategic tool in the effort.

His comment come as U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce a new Cuba policy on Friday.

The policy is likely to tighten some rules on travel and trade and partly roll back former President Barack Obama's opening toward the island, U.S. officials and people familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

Marriott, the world's biggest hotel operator, already has a hotel in Cuba, and is in the process of opening another soon.

"It would be exceedingly disappointing to see the progress that has been made in the last two years halted and reversed by the administration," Sorenson said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)