Egypt lifts limit on foreign currency transfers

Egypt's central bank says it has lifted a $100,000 annual cap for foreign currency transfers abroad, signaling progress toward easing a dollar shortage and potentially strengthening investor confidence.

Continue Reading Below

Egypt set the cap in early 2011, after a popular uprising forced longtime President Hosni Mubarak to step down. Years of unrest since then have crippled the local economy, including the vital tourism sector, and weakened the Egyptian pound.

Egypt floated its currency in November to meet a key demand from the International Monetary Fund, which provided a $12 billion loan to support the government's reform program.

Central bank governor Tarek Amer announced the lifting of the currency transfer cap Wednesday, saying it would contribute to attracting foreign investment.