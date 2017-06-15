Death Toll Rises To 17 In London Apartment Fire

At least 17 people are now confirmed dead in the massive fire that hit an apartment tower in west London early Wednesday, and the death toll is expected to continue to rise, according to the Metropolitan Police. Thirty-seven people are still in hospital, with 17 of them still in critical condition, the police said in a post to Twitter. London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton said Thursday morning there are "unknown numbers" of people in the Grenfell Tower, but that rescuers don't expect to find any more survivors, according to local media reports. "Tragically now we are not expecting to find anyone else alive. The severity and the heat of the fire would mean it is an absolute miracle for anyone to be left alive," she told Sky News.
