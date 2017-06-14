Trump Calls For Unity As He Says Suspect In Scalise Shooting Is Dead

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the assailant in the shooting at a congressional baseball practice has now died from his injuries. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among those shot in the incident. The shooter has been identified in reports as James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Ill. Trump called for the country to come together in the wake of the shooting, saying "we are strongest when we are unified" and working for the common good.
