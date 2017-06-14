Grain mixed livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July fell 2 cents at 4.43 a bushel; July corn was unchanged at 3.81 bushel; July oats rose 2.25 cents at $2.5550 a bushel; while July soybeans was off .75 cent at $9.3175 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was off 3 cents at $1.2450 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 3.83 cents at $1.4912 a pound; while June lean hogs rose .23 cent at $.8300 a pound.