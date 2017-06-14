Dolce & Gabbana calls out critics with boycott T-shirts

Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana is thumbing its nose at critics with a new campaign and apparel urging a boycott of the company.

The company is selling T-shirts for $245 a piece that read #BOYCOTT DOLCE & GABBANA. The shirts are listed on Dolce and Gabbana's website alongside a short film of Italian protesters wearing the shirts during a demonstration against the company.

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana are among the protesters.

The shirts follow Instagram posts from co-founder Stefano Gabbana last month highlighting first lady Melania Trump's Dolce & Gabbana outfits during her recent overseas trip with President Donald Trump. In one of his posts , Gabbana called out "haters" and urged them to boycott the brand.

Dolce & Gabbana didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.