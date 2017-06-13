Rochester-based firm awarded $255M Pentagon radio contract

A Rochester-based company that makes military and aerospace communications systems has been awarded a $255 million contract to build radios for U.S. special operations forces.

Continue Reading Below

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Monday night that the Harris Corp. was awarded the contract by the Pentagon to produce two-channel tactical radios that will enable special ops units to communicate better in the field. Known as man packs, the radios are designed to fit in a soldier's backpack.

The New York Democrat says the contract is for five years, with most of the work to be conducted in Rochester.

Last year Harris was chosen as one of three suppliers for the U.S. Army's 10-year $12.7 billion man pack radio contract. It also was awarded a $1.7 billion contract to manufacture another line of radios.