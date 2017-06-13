Fate of thousands of recalled Volkswagens undecided

The fate of thousands of recalled Volkswagens that are being stored in central Minnesota is undetermined.

Minnesota Public Radio reports the vehicles are being stored in Brainerd as part of a massive recall launched by Volkswagen to settle allegations that it violated the U.S. Clean Air Act. The company hopes to fix the vehicles' emissions systems and resell the cars.

But the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency first has to approve the fix. If the repairs aren't approved, the cars may be recycled.

Some area residents are concerned recycling will be noisy and create a lot of dust.

CJ Vandeputte is an internet sales manager at the Volkswagen dealer in Brainerd. He says there are about 5,000 cars being stored.

