Christie says he's confident Trump will pay for rail project

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he's confident a project to build a rail tunnel between New Jersey and New York will continue even though a plan to fund it isn't part of President Donald Trump's proposed budget.

The Republican governor said Tuesday he had a good conversation with U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao last week. He says he believes New Jersey will partner with the federal government and New York and the project won't be delayed.

Christie says he has "confidence" the Republican president and Chao "are going to make that happen."

Trump's proposed budget eliminates a key program that was to pay for half of the project to build the tunnel and replace a 110-year-old rail bridge in northern New Jersey.

The Northeast Corridor has been beset by derailments, mechanical problems and delays in recent weeks.