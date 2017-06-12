Queen's Speech Delayed As U.K. Political Uncertainty Persists: Report

The Queen's Speech that had been planned for June 19 has been delayed for a few days, according to a BBC report. That speech by the monarch is typically part of a state opening of parliament, marking the formal start of the legislative year as the government sets out its agenda. The delay comes as the U.K. faces the prospect of prolonged political uncertainty after last week's inconclusive election cast doubt on Prime Minister Theresa May's ability to stay in office or govern effectively. A delay to the opening of parliament would give May's Conservative Party more time to negotiate with a potential ally, the Democratic Unionist Party, after it had to backtrack over the weekend on a statement it had reached a deal with the Northern Irish party.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.