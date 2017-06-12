Gold Marks 4th-straight Session Loss; Palladium Ends At Lowest Since 2014

Gold prices settled lower Monday for a fourth session in a row ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that's expected to end Wednesday with an increase in interest rates. Palladium futures, meanwhile, posted a gain-their 11th out of the last 12 sessions-with an analyst at iiTRADER attributing the climb, in part, to tight supplies in the near term. August gold fell $2.50, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,268.90 an ounce. September palladium added $8.05, or 0.9%, to end at $864.25, the highest finish since early September 2014, according to FactSet data.
