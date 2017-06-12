District Of Colombia, Maryland Officials To Sue Trump: Reports

Alleging violation of constitutional anti-corruption clauses, District of Columbia and Maryland's attorney generals plan to announce a lawsuit against President Donald Trump on Monday, according to media reports. The suit will claim that Trump violated a constitutional provision called the emoluments clause, which states U.S. officials can't accept gifts or benefits from foreign governments. "The emoluments clauses command that... the president put the country first and not his own personal interest first," said Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D), in comments to the Washington Post. Along with D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D), they say Trump has failed to separate his duties as president from his private businesses.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.